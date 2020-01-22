UGE International (CVE:UGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.25

UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 21750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGE International Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

UGE International Company Profile (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. provides renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. It primarily offers development, consulting and project management, engineering and design, and turn-key construction services to commercial solar projects.

