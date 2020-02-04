UGI (UGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY20 guidance at $2.60-2.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UGI opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. UGI has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $57.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,692.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?