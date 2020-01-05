UK stationery brand Paperchase launches in Malaysia and Singapore

British stationery brand Paperchase is now selling in Malaysia at selected MPH bookstores.

According to a Malaysian Reserve report, the London-based firm – one of the largest gifts and stationery retailers in the UK – is joining brands such as Typo and Smiggle in planning their Asia expansion, with selling in Malaysia and Singapore the first step. It is currently seeking further retail partners in various countries.

“Being the exclusive partner of Paperchase in Malaysia and Singapore, it is our aim to introduce new and interesting merchandise by reputable brands and make it available to our customers,” said MPH GM of business and strategic development Ivy Tan.

“Having these unique offerings in our store also helps us differentiate our offerings and stand out from other players in the market.”

Paperchase operates more than 200 stores internationally.