Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $272.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.44. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 244.6% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 69,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

