Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.52. 960,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.48. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?