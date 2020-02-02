Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), approximately 108,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 100,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.14 million and a P/E ratio of -71.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.05.

About Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG)

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

