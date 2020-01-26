Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,150 shares of company stock worth $1,260,675. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. 553,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,439.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

