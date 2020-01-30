Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,055.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,069.57 ($27.22).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 2,244 ($29.52) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,181.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,056.34.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Daniel Shook acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, with a total value of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?