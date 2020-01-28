Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.91.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. 382,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?