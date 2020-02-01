Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 439.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

ULBI stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.12%.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

