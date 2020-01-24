Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Ultralife stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 22,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,556. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $114.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 57.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 244,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ultralife by 12.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 439.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

