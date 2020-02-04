Ultralife (ULBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

