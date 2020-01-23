Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UGP. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participacoes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

NYSE UGP opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 406,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,084,221 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

