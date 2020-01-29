UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.76. 13,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $258,469.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UMBF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

