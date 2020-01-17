UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.40. 1,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,182. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

