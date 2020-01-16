UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 148,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $654.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.63. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

