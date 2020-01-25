Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 7010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

About Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

