Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

