Under Armour Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,785,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading