Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.11

Shares of Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $12.26. Uni Select shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 30,304 shares.

Several research firms have commented on UNS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $517.97 million and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.11.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uni Select Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Uni Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

