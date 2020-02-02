UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW) Trading Down 1.2%

UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$10.23 ($7.26) and last traded at A$10.25 ($7.27), 772,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$10.37 ($7.35).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is A$10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14.

UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:URW)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 93 shopping centres, including 56 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

