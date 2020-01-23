UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.45 ($17.97).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow