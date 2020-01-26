UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.80 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCG. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.45 ($17.97).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

