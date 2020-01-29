UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.45 ($17.97).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

