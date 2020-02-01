UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €18.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($21.05) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.46 ($17.98).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?