UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of UNCFF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 6,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

