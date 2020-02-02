Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CFO Craig A. Creaturo Purchases 5,000 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $398.03 million, a P/E ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.69. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFI. ValuEngine lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unifi by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Unifi by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 48.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unifi by 170.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 65,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 552.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

