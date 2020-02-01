Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Buys $258,240.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255,683 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UFI opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.03 million, a P/E ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unifi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Unifi by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 65,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

