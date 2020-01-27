Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zacks has also given Unifi an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

UFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Unifi has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Unifi by 764.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Unifi by 51.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Unifi by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com