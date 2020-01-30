Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Update

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Unifi by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Unifi by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFI opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. Unifi has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

