Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Cut to Hold at CJS Securities

CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UFI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Unifi stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,969. Unifi has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $505.12 million, a P/E ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 170.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 552.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Unifi by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

