Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:UFI traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,969. Unifi has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $505.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 552.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 170.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 48.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at $382,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

