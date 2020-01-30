Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.60 million. Unifi updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UFI traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 14,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,484. Unifi has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.12 million, a PE ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

UFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

