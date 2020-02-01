Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Price Down 24.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s stock price was down 24.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.53, approximately 543,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 94,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFI. CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Unifi news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Unifi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $385.91 million, a P/E ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.69.

About Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

