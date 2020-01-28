Unifi (UFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFI opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.57. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume