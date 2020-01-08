Unigold Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unigold Inc. (“Unigold” or the “Company“) (TSX-V:) announces, that it has granted to consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company‘s stock option plan, a total of 250,000 stock options, each such stock option entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 for a period of five years. These stock options vest immediately following the grant date and are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company‘s stock option plan.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mr. Joseph Hamilton

Chairman & CEO



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.