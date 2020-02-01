Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €53.00 by UBS Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €53.00 ($61.63) target price from UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.96 ($61.58).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

