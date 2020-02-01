Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €57.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.81 ($61.40).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

