Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,707.27 ($61.92).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,533.50 ($59.64) on Thursday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,393.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,708.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

