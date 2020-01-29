Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,694.55 ($61.75).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,508.50 ($59.31) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,395.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,716.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?