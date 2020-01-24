Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,694.55 ($61.75).

Shares of Unilever stock traded up GBX 105.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,474 ($58.85). The company had a trading volume of 2,315,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,401.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,730.30.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

