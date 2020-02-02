Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 5,350 ($70.38) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,707.27 ($61.92).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,533.50 ($59.64) on Friday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,393.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,708.47.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

