Unilever (LON:ULVR) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 4,450 ($58.54).

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,694.55 ($61.75).

ULVR stock traded up GBX 105.50 ($1.39) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,474 ($58.85). The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,401.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,727.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

