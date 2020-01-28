Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have commented on UN. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $56.76 on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?