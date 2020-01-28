Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Short Interest Update

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 201,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,030 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after buying an additional 1,463,294 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,507,000 after acquiring an additional 292,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 585.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 209,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 178,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Range Trading