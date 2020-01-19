Unilever (NYSE:UN) Getting Very Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have trended very positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a news impact score of 3.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Unilever’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE UN opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

