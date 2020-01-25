Unilever (NYSE:UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. Unilever has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Holder of Record