Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,738. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

In other Union Bankshares news, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 460.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $261,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread