Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

UNB stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $163.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

