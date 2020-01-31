Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.62. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,931,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

